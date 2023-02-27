Watch Now
DTE offering $25 credit to those without power for more than 120 hours

Posted at 1:10 PM, Feb 27, 2023
(WXYZ) — Some DTE Energy customers are now eligible to apply for a $25 credit after not having power for 5 days.

According to the DTE website, customers without power for more than 120 hours can receive the $25 credit. As of 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, 64,719 DTE customers remain without power.

Last Wednesday's storm left nearly 500,000 DTE customers in the dark. Over 4,000 crews are currently out working to restore power but another winter weather advisory is in effect for today.

