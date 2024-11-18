DTE planning $100M project to build new substations in Northville, Pontiac & Shelby Township

DTE Energy announced it is investing $100 million for three new electric substations in metro Detroit over the next three years.

According to DTE, the substations will be in Northville Township, Pontiac and Shelby Township.

Those substations adjust voltage levels coming from power plants to distribute electricity safely and efficiently.

"We're not just building for today — we're building the grid of the future to meet the evolving needs of our customers and communities for decades to come," DTE President and COO Matt Paul said in a statement.

All three substations will be built from 2024 to 2026. In Northville Township, the $57 million substation will support the technology corridor in Northville Township and Plymouth. The Pontiac substation is $17 million and will improve reliability and increase capacity on the southwest side of Pontiac. The Shelby Township substation is $39 million and will support industrial and commercial demand along 23 Mile and 24 Mile roads.

According to DTE, the substation will be equipped with smart grid technology that they say will reduce the number and duration of power outages. It automatically adjusts power supply to meet demand or reroutes power.

Projects also include installing new poles, power lines and electric equipment.

