DTE: Power expected to be restored to 95% of metro Detroiters by Sunday night

(WXYZ) — Days after storms swept through metro Detroit causing major outages, DTE is still working to restore energy to 107,000 customers without power.

There are currently 3,000 crews in the field, according to DTE. More than 93 percent of customers have had power restored.

As of Sunday morning, the company said that power is expected to be restored to around 95 percent of customers by the end of the day.

"We have deployed 3,000 workers throughout our communities to restore power to customers as swiftly as possible. Our DTE lineworkers have been joined by more than 1,200 workers from other states as far as New York, Louisiana and Florida, as well as Canada," DTE said in a statement.

Storm tips:



Never drive across a downed power line. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside until help arrives.

Always operate generators outdoors to avoid dangerous buildup of toxic fumes. All manufacturer instructions for installation and operation should be carefully followed. If unsure how to safely install equipment or otherwise modify a home's electrical system, customers should contact a licensed electrician.

Don’t open refrigerators or freezers more often than absolutely necessary. A closed refrigerator will stay cold for 12 hours. Kept closed, a well-filled freezer will preserve food for two days.

Turn off or unplug all appliancesT to prevent an electrical overload when power is restored. Leave on one light switch to indicate when power is restored.

If a customer is elderly or has a medical condition that would be adversely impacted by a power outage, they should try to make alternative accommodations with family or friends.

During low-voltage conditions – when lights are dim and television pictures are smaller – shut off motor-driven appliances such as refrigerators to prevent overheating and possible damage. Sensitive electronic devices also should be unplugged.

Stay out of flooded or damp basements or other areas if water is in contact with outlets or any electrically-operated appliance. The water or moisture may serve as a conductor of electricity. This can cause serious or even fatal injury.

Assemble an emergency kit. It should include a battery-powered radio, a flashlight and candles, extra batteries, a first-aid kit, a fire extinguisher, bottled water and non-perishable food.

Customers who depend on electrically powered medical equipment should ask their physician about an emergency battery back-up system. If a customer is elderly or has a medical condition that would be adversely impacted by a power outage, they should develop an emergency plan that allows for alternative accommodations with family or friends.

Keep a corded or cell phone on hand because a cordless telephone needs electricity to operate. Also, customers should learn how to manually open automated garage doors.