DTE preparing for winter storm to knock out power to thousands

Power outages are a big concern on Friday as the combination of wind, ice and extreme temperatures has DTE urging customers to prepare for widespread outages.

Wind gusts are expected to hit 50+ mph throughout the day in much of metro Detroit, dropping wind chill temperatures below zero.

The company said they are committed to restoring power to those in need as temperatures drop.

In act, snow totals aren't the main concern for Friday's storm, it's the wind.

DTE predicts the majority of outages will happen Friday, but they could remain out for a while, with restoration efforts not expected to begin until Saturday.

"So you want to have a least 72 hours' worth of supplies inside your house be it food, water," Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw said.

Also, have an alternative heating source like gas or wood for a fire, and have a small bag in your car with essentials and a blanket.

"Sometimes when it might take us 20 minutes to get to a scene now it may take us two hours, so you want to have those extra things in your car.," he said.

How do you prep for power outages? MSP suggests making sure you have batteries, operating flashlights, and making sure your home is properly insulated.

"If you're using a generator make sure it's the furthest from your home as possible not by any open windows, don't run it while you're sleeping," he said.

If you see a downed wire, stay at least 20 feet away and report it to DTE.