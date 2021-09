(WXYZ) — DTE Energy is reporting that more than 76,000 customers are without power in the wake of strong storms that moved through metro Detroit Tuesday evening.

While the outages are scattered, most appear to be in western Oakland County on DTE's online outage map.

In other areas of the state, Consumers Energy is reporting more than 68,000 people are without power.

