DTE says crews ready to respond to outages, downed lines due to severe weather

DTE teams say they have prepared for incoming severe weather across southeast Michigan and are responding as severe weather hits southeast Michigan.

Power interruptions are expected in metro Detroit as damaging winds and strong winds sweep through metro Detroit.

Three hundred additional linemen are ready to respond with another 100 arriving tonight to help safely restore power to customers, according to DTE.

DTE is reminding the community to stay safe from downed lines that may be hidden by debris and stay far from yellow caution tape.

Generators should never be used inside a home or business to avoid carbon monoxide issues. Generators should be kept outside far from windows and doors so fumes cannot come in.

Customers should report power outages or downed wires to DTE by calling 1-800-477-4747 or by visiting https://outage.dteenergy.com/