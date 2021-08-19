DTE to give $100 credit to customers who remained without power as of Monday, Aug. 16

DTE is applying an $100 credit to the accounts of customers who remained without power as of Monday, August 16.

A $25 Reliability Credit will be applied to any other account that lost power for more than 120 hours.

According to DTE customers will see the credit as a line item called 'Reliability Credit' on their printed or PDF version of their bill.

DTE says they will notify all customers who qualify for the credit by next week.

The credit should be applied on an account billing statement within the next 45 days.