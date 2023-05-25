DTE warns of scammers using lookalike phone numbers, emails

DTE Energy is warning people about scammers who are impersonating workers in a variety of ways.
According to DTE, the scammers are now using lookalike phone numbers, emails and automated messages to prey on DTE customers.
The scammers are trying to trick customers into giving out credit card information or transferring money and threatening to disconnect services within a matter of hours or minutes.
DTE said if you are unsure of a potential DTE representative at your door or over the phone, call them at 800-477-4747.
DTE is reminding customers:
- Even if your Caller ID shows DTE Energy, it may still be an imposter.
- DTE does not ask for unusual forms of payment such as Green Dot, Cash App, Bitcoin, Zelle, or any type of gift card.
- DTE does not visit homes to threaten shutoff or collect payment for a late bill.
- DTE does not use aggressive tactics to get into a customer’s home.
- DTE does not request personal or financial information, such as a Social Security number, utility account number or payment information.
- DTE does not claim a customer is entitled to a refund or rebate and ask for a bank account or credit card information to make the alleged refund.
- DTE does not ask for your personal information for a government program that claims to reduce energy bills.
Key things to ask
- If you are called on the phone, ask the person claiming to be from DTE to tell you your account number and current amount due. If this information does not match what is on your current bill, the caller is most likely a scammer. Report the call to your local police department and to DTE.
- If you are visited at your home or business, ask the person claiming to be from DTE to show you their DTE badge. If they cannot show one, refuse the person entry and close your door. All DTE employees and contractors are required to have their badge on them at all times. Report the activity to your local police department and to DTE.
- In any case, if you are unsure of a potential DTE representative, please contact DTE at 800.477.4747 to verify the status of your account.