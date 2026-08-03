DTW Destination Pass: Thousands are visiting Detroit Metro Airport each month, but not flying

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Angela Sullivan wanted to be at her daughter's side every step of the way before her first solo flight — all the way to the gate.

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Detroit Metro's free DTW Destination Pass is open to everyone

"Definitely want to make sure that she's good and safe, where she needs to be, and no one's around her or bothering her or anything like that," Sullivan said.

Sullivan's 15-year-old daughter, Victoria Rippy, was about to board a plane alone for the first time to visit relatives.

"I'm really excited to go on this plane," Rippy said.

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Sullivan said she was not sure about airport protocols until an airline worker told her about Detroit Metro Airport Destination Pass — a free program that allows non-travelers to enter the Evans or McNamara Terminal.

"So actually, I thought maybe she needed like a minor boarding pass or something like that, but they told me that she didn't need it, that I could use this Destination Pass to go with her to the gate. So, I was excited thinking about that," Sullivan said.

The program rolled out nearly three years ago, but many people are still just now learning about it.

Corey Noble, the department administrator for the Airport Response Center, said the program has seen strong and steady participation.

"We've had over 185,000 people since 2023 go through with one of these passes," Noble said.

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Noble said the DTW Destination Pass averages about 5,500 users per month. He said people use it for a mix of reasons.

"I would say it's both," Noble said, when asked whether visitors come primarily to meet or send off loved ones or to shop and eat.

How to get a DTW Destination Pass

Getting a pass starts at one of the kiosks inside the terminal.

"So, it's very simple to get a destination pass. All you need to do is acknowledge that you have a REAL ID, Passport or a TSA-approved identification," Noble said.

"It reads the information… and that's easy," Noble said.

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Once issued, the pass allows entry through TSA screening.

"And we are now able to go to TSA screening, present my identification and the pass and be able to go into the sterile side of the airport," Noble said.

The DTW Destination Pass is available from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. Each pass is only valid for one day. Visitors 17 and under can also receive a pass without a plane ticket, but minors must be accompanied by an adult. The pass is free.

Shops and restaurants welcome the extra foot traffic

Christine Lindenmuth, director of concessions for the Wayne County Airport Authority, said the program is good for business.

"Oh, yeah. I mean, we would love to see more," Lindenmuth said.

There are 25 spaces for shops and restaurants in the Evans Terminal and 75 in the McNamara Terminal. A major focus of the concessions program is representing regional and statewide brands, teams and flavors — including Atwater Brewery and Jolly Pumpkin.

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Lindenmuth said the terminals can also serve as a launching point for small businesses looking to get their products in front of customers.

"If there's a small business out there looking for, you know, to try to get their product on the shelves, reach out to us," Lindenmuth said.

For Sullivan, the pass meant more than a shopping trip; it meant peace of mind.

"Someone that supports me and has me by my side. I'm not scared or anything," Rippy said.

Visitors should note that parking at Detroit Metro Airport is not free. Rideshare is an option, and a shuttle between the two terminals is available at no cost.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

