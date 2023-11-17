DTW expects 4 million passengers this holiday season; here are tips for travelers

Detroit Metro Airport is expecting to welcome more than 4 million passengers for the holiday season, which is more than they welcomed last year.
According to airport officials, the expectation of the 4+ million passengers is up 10% from 2022, and the travel period officially kicks off today for Thanksgiving travel.
For the Thanksgiving travel period, which runs between Nov. 17 and Nov. 26, they expect over 850,000 passengers.
Christmas and the New Year are expected to bring the highest number of passengers – approximately 1.5 million. That travel period runs between Dec. 15 and Jan. 2.
“For the third year, we’re seeing steady growth in passenger traffic during the holidays and we’re prepared,” said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton. “Our entire team at DTW is working hard to reduce the stress of travel and remind our customers why we’re an award-winning airport.”
DTW officials say travelers will be able to enjoy local musicians performing holiday favorites in the McNamara Terminal throughout the holidays, and there will also be some visits from Santa Claus for the Evans Terminal.
Here are tips for travelers through DTW:
- Arrive early! Everything is easier when you’re not rushing. The airport recommends arriving two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.
- Active loading & unloading at the terminal curb fronts will be strictly enforced.
- Never leave your vehicle on the arrivals or departures curb unattended. Unattended vehicles will be ticketed and towed.
- The curb fronts at both terminals are reserved for active loading and unloading only and can become extremely congested during peak times. Airport Police will be doing their best to move motorists along to prevent traffic backups. Take advantage of the airport’s short-term parking at both terminals – $4 for 30 minutes or less, and $6 for up to an hour.
- Pre-arrange a meeting location with the traveler you are picking up. In addition to short term parking lots, two complimentary cell phone lots are available at the north and south ends of the airport. Please visit the following link for a map: metroairport.com/terminals/maps/campus-map[metroairport.com].
- Don’t wrap gifts before traveling. Packages that are wrapped may need to be opened by TSA, causing disappointment and delays at the screening checkpoints.
- Check your bags for prohibited items BEFORE arriving at the airport. Attempting to proceed through TSA screening with prohibited items in your bag will delay the screening process for you and other passengers. To find out what is considered a prohibited item, visit tsa.gov/travel/travel-tips[tsa.gov], and remember prohibited items are more than just weapons. All liquids and gels over 3.4 ounces are prohibited in carry-on baggage.
- Arrange for assistance in advance. The Airport Authority and its partners are committed to providing a welcoming and convenient travel experience for all passengers. Travelers who may require additional assistance should advise their airline or TSA ahead of time. More information can be found at metroairport.com/at-dtw/getting-around/accessibility-additional-assistance[metroairport.com] or by calling TSA Cares: 855-787-2227.
- Expedited screening programs are available. The Airport Authority encourages travelers concerned about the possibility of longer TSA or Customs screening lines to sign up for a trusted traveler program offered by TSA or U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The company, CLEAR, also has a program that saves travelers time. See the links below for more information: