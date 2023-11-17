DTW expects 4 million passengers this holiday season; here are tips for travelers

Detroit Metro Airport is expecting to welcome more than 4 million passengers for the holiday season, which is more than they welcomed last year.

According to airport officials, the expectation of the 4+ million passengers is up 10% from 2022, and the travel period officially kicks off today for Thanksgiving travel.

For the Thanksgiving travel period, which runs between Nov. 17 and Nov. 26, they expect over 850,000 passengers.

Christmas and the New Year are expected to bring the highest number of passengers – approximately 1.5 million. That travel period runs between Dec. 15 and Jan. 2.

“For the third year, we’re seeing steady growth in passenger traffic during the holidays and we’re prepared,” said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton. “Our entire team at DTW is working hard to reduce the stress of travel and remind our customers why we’re an award-winning airport.”

DTW officials say travelers will be able to enjoy local musicians performing holiday favorites in the McNamara Terminal throughout the holidays, and there will also be some visits from Santa Claus for the Evans Terminal.

Here are tips for travelers through DTW:



Arrive early! Everything is easier when you’re not rushing. The airport recommends arriving two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.