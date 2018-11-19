DTW expects nearly one million travelers this holiday season
12:50 PM, Nov 19, 2018
1:11 PM, Nov 19, 2018
Share Article
(WXYZ) - Detroit Metro Airport is expecting nearly 1 million people to travel this holiday season. In all, they will welcome about 900,000 travelers, which is a two percent increase from last year.
When looking at the Thanksgiving period, which runs Wednesday - Sunday, more than 5,000 additional passengers are expected. For Christmas and New Year's periods, Dec. 23 - Jan. 3, they expect 12,000 more travelers.
“It has been an exciting year at DTW,” said Wayne County Airport Authority Interim CEO Chad Newton. “In 2018, we have consistently set records with the number of origin and destination passengers at DTW. These are travelers who are either visiting or residing in the Detroit area. We hope to see this trend continue as several new routes are set to begin in 2019.”
This year, DTW has added nine nursing rooms, eight of which are in the McNamara and North terminals while another is for employees.
Also, DTW will be showing off the sights and sounds of the season with decorations in the terminals and holiday music playing in the McNamara Terminal light and sound tunnel on Dec. 3.
They are offering these tips for those traveling during the holiday season:
Active loading and unloading at the terminal curb will be strictly enforced
Know your airline and/or terminal before arriving
Arrive early
Don't wrap gifts before traveling
Check your bags for prohibited items before arriving at the airport
Arrange for assistance in advance
Expedited screening programs are available
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.