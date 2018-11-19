DTW expects nearly one million travelers this holiday season

(WXYZ) - Detroit Metro Airport is expecting nearly 1 million people to travel this holiday season. In all, they will welcome about 900,000 travelers, which is a two percent increase from last year.

When looking at the Thanksgiving period, which runs Wednesday - Sunday, more than 5,000 additional passengers are expected. For Christmas and New Year's periods, Dec. 23 - Jan. 3, they expect 12,000 more travelers.

“It has been an exciting year at DTW,” said Wayne County Airport Authority Interim CEO Chad Newton. “In 2018, we have consistently set records with the number of origin and destination passengers at DTW. These are travelers who are either visiting or residing in the Detroit area. We hope to see this trend continue as several new routes are set to begin in 2019.”

This year, DTW has added nine nursing rooms, eight of which are in the McNamara and North terminals while another is for employees.

Also, DTW will be showing off the sights and sounds of the season with decorations in the terminals and holiday music playing in the McNamara Terminal light and sound tunnel on Dec. 3.

They are offering these tips for those traveling during the holiday season: