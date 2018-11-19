DTW expects nearly one million travelers this holiday season

12:50 PM, Nov 19, 2018
1:11 PM, Nov 19, 2018

401193 04: Members of the general public walk through a preview of the Tunnel at Detroit Metro Airports new Midfield Terminal February 16, 2002 in Detroit, MI. The $1.2 billion, 97 gate facility is the largest new airport terminal to be built in the U.S. since Hartsford Atlanta International Airport opened in 1980. The new Midfield Terminal takes up two million acres, is one mile long, and took nearly four years to complete. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Bill Pugliano
(WXYZ) - Detroit Metro Airport is expecting nearly 1 million people to travel this holiday season. In all, they will welcome about 900,000 travelers, which is a two percent increase from last year.

When looking at the Thanksgiving period, which runs Wednesday - Sunday, more than 5,000 additional passengers are expected. For Christmas and New Year's periods, Dec. 23 - Jan. 3, they expect 12,000 more travelers.

“It has been an exciting year at DTW,” said Wayne County Airport Authority Interim CEO Chad Newton. “In 2018, we have consistently set records with the number of origin and destination passengers at DTW. These are travelers who are either visiting or residing in the Detroit area. We hope to see this trend continue as several new routes are set to begin in 2019.”

This year, DTW has added nine nursing rooms, eight of which are in the McNamara and North terminals while another is for employees.

Also, DTW will be showing off the sights and sounds of the season with decorations in the terminals and holiday music playing in the McNamara Terminal light and sound tunnel on Dec. 3.

They are offering these tips for those traveling during the holiday season:

  • Active loading and unloading at the terminal curb will be strictly enforced
  • Know your airline and/or terminal before arriving
  • Arrive early
  • Don't wrap gifts before traveling
  • Check your bags for prohibited items before arriving at the airport
  • Arrange for assistance in advance
  • Expedited screening programs are available

