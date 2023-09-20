DTW named best airport in North America for customer satisfaction

Detroit Metro Airport has been ranked the highest airport in customer satisfaction by J.D. Power, the company announced on Wednesday.

The J.D. Power 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study was released on Wednesday and found DTW ranked highest for mega airports in the U.S.

The study measured overall traveler satisfaction by examining six factors: terminal facilities; airport arrival/departure; baggage claim; security check; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage and retail.

Mega airports are defined as those with 33 million or more passengers per year; large airports with 10-32.9 million passengers per year and medium airports with 4.5-9.9 million passengers per year.

In all, J.D. Power has surveyed 27,147 U.S. or Canadian travelers who traveled through at least one U.S. or Canadian airport.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport ranked second and Harry Reid International Airprot in Las Vegas ranked third.

Tampa International Airport was the highest for large airports and Indianapolis International Airport ranked highest for medium airports.