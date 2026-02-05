Watch live at 2 p.m.: DTW officials to speak about car crash into McNamara Terminal

(WXYZ) — Officials with Detroit Metro Airport are expected to speak about the car that crashed into the McNamara Terminal last month.

A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday for them to talk on the incident. You can watch the press conference live here at 2 p.m.

The Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport has installed 9,000-pound concrete barriers at all terminals following a car crash into the McNamara Terminal nearly two weeks ago.

DTW adds concrete barriers after car crashes into McNamara Terminal

The incident occurred on a Friday night when a driver crashed through the terminal, though fortunately, no one was injured. The Wayne County Airport Authority says the investigation continues.

"I've been with the airport for 27 years, and what occurred on January 23rd at the McNamara Terminal is unprecedented. It has definitely changed our security posture," Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton said in a statement. "As a result of what happened, you will see 9,000-pound cement barriers are in place."

The barriers are now staggered at every DTW terminal as a security upgrade to prevent similar incidents.

Newton says the driver is undergoing a medical evaluation, and police will present their findings to the prosecutor's office. He adds that the airport is more secure now than it was last week.