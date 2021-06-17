Watch
DTW renaming North Terminal in honor of Wayne County Executive Warren Evans

Paul Sancya/AP
Wayne County Executive Warren Evans speaks at the GM Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich., Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. General Motors is spending $2.2 billion to refurbish the underused factory so it can build a series of electric and self-driving vehicles, eventually employing 2,000 people. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Warren Evans
Posted at 8:31 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 08:31:03-04

(WXYZ) — Detroit Metro Airport's North Terminal will now be named in honor of Wayne County Executive Warren Evans.

The Wayne County Airport Authority Board of Directors voted unanimously on Wednesday to rename the terminal in honor of Evans.

The terminal opened in 2008 and has been known as the North Terminal since for its location on the DTW campus.

“Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans is known as a leader who gets results,” said WCAA Board Chair Marvin W. Beatty. “Mr. Evans has devoted his entire adult life to public service, personally and professionally. Not to mention, he has always been an advocate for our airport system, which is an economic engine and a job creator in our region. The WCAA Board is pleased Mr. Evans accepted our invitation to rename the North Terminal in his honor.”

“I am humbled and honored by the Wayne County Airport Authority Board’s action today,” Evans said in a statement. “Wayne County is an international gateway because of its airports, and we have worked hard to make them an integral part of the county’s resurgence. Detroit Metro is a world-class airport, and together with Willow Run Airport our Aerotropolis is attracting investment from around the globe that is creating jobs for Wayne County residents.”

The dedication ceremony will be held next spring to allow time for the airport authority to establish a process to phase out the North Terminal name.

