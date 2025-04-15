DTW testing autonomous wheelchairs for passengers in mile-long McNamara Terminal

(WXYZ) — A new pilot program for autonomous wheelchair service has been launched at the McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport.

Unifi Aviation, in partnership with WHILL, Inc. and the Wayne County Airport Authority showed off the new service for Delta customers this week.

The WHILL autonomous wheelchairs are designed for passengers who can't stand and transfer independently. They come with pre-mapped routes, collision-avoidance sensors and an emergency stop function.

Those who need additional boarding assistance onto their airplane will continue to receive traditional wheelchair service.

The deployment of the program is partially supported by a grant from the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification, and the program will assess long-term viability, passenger satisfaction and operational impact.

"We are continuously exploring new innovations to enhance the customer experience," Unifi CEO Gautam Thakkar said in a statement. "This pilot marks a significant step in exploring how smart technology can help us meet a range of mobility needs—allowing our teams to focus on travelers requiring more hands-on care, while offering greater independence and convenience for our other guests."

Eligible passengers can request an autonomous wheelchair at check-in. After security, they will transfer at a designated comfort station to the wheelchair, which will autonomously navigate them to their gate.

Once at the gate, passengers will move to standard seating before boarding, and the wheelchair automatically returns to its base.

Other major airports with the technology include Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle-Tacoma, Amsterdam, Winnipeg and more.

"The introduction of WHILL autonomous wheelchairs is a major step forward in improving accessibility at DTW," Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton added in a statement. "This collaboration with Unifi allows us to offer a cutting-edge, efficient service for customers, ensuring a smoother and more inclusive airport experience."