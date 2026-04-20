DTW testing new parking system that would show open spots in McNamara Terminal Garage

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit Metro Airport is testing a new parking system in the McNamara Terminal Garage that uses lights to indicate whether there are parking spaces available.

DTW is hoping to unveil the system later this year after testing begins today (Monday, April 20).

Photos below are courtesy of DTW

DTW

DTW

The technology uses colored lights to help drivers identify available spots. A green light indicates open spaces are available in a various section of the garage, whereas red lights would indicate that there are no spaces available.

DTW says that during this testing period, the lights may not be accurate. On top of that, parking availability displays and directional arrows will not be operational.

Once the testing is complete, drivers will be able to view real-time parking availability by level, aisle, and individual. If the testing is successful, the system will be installed in the Big Blue Deck after it is installed in the McNamara Terminal Garage.