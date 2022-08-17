Duck, duck, Detroit! ‘World’s Largest Rubber Duck’ to be on display during auto show

It’s a bird, it’s a plane … no, it’s the “World’s Largest Rubber Duck” — and it’s coming to the Detroit Auto Show in September.

According to a press release from the North American International Auto Show, the famous duck will be on display in Hart Plaza throughout the show.

It’s 61 feet high and weighs more than 30,000 pounds.

Auto show organizers hinted at some Jeep surprises in connection to the rubber duck and playing off the #duckduckjeep social media trend.

It’s just one of the many family attractions the Detroit Auto Show has announced in conjunction with the event.

Check out the full release here.

Media Day for the Detroit Auto Show kicks off on September 14 with the Public Show beginning September 17 through September 25.

More information on tickets can be found here: https://naias.com/2022-tickets