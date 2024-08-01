Duel Racing Water Slides coming to The Bavarian Inn Lodge

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — As part of a new expansion, the Bavarian Inn Lodge will unveil the state's first duel racing water slide, built by WhiteWater.

The water slide are part of the Bavarian Blast Waterpark, which the Lodge's communication team tells us is nearing completion and entering the final stages of development in construction.

Attendees can go head-to-head against their friends on the slides, complete with a separating wall made of translucent fiberglass so racers can see one another mid-race. The Lodge says that guests can reach up to 20 miles per hour before approaching the finish line.

“Dedicated to creating enjoyable experiences, our team is eager to offer an attraction never before seen in Michigan. We look forward to introducing this exclusive family-fun experience to our guests," said Michael Keller Zehnder, President of Bavarian Inn Lodge, via a press release.

The Lodge did not mention when they anticipate the water slide will open, but you can find more info about the Bavarian Inn here.