Duggan, residents celebrate $850K upgrades to Zussman Park on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Mayor Mike Duggan and Detroit residents gathered residents to celebrate renovations to Zussman Park on the city's west side in the Russell Woods neighborhood.

The $850,000 in upgrades to Zussman Park include a walking loop, new playground, outdoor fitness zone, drinking fountain, new picnic area with shelters and outdoor grills, six-hoop basketball court, newly planted trees and public art. Funding for the renovation was supported in part by $600,000 from the Strategic Neighborhood Fund and $250,000 from City bond funds.

“This is an incredible transformation, and Zussman Park is once again a place of pride in this neighborhood,” Duggan said. “The Strategic Neighborhood Fund is part of a citywide effort that is making our neighborhoods better places to call home and to raise a family, and quality parks for our children are a key piece of that goal.”

In 2013, Zussman Park was slated to be closed along with 48 other city parks. Joshua Smith, 10 years old at the time, raised $3,600 selling lemonade and popcorn to save the park. His efforts paid off, and the playground equipment manufacturer Playworld donated a new play structure. The community wanted the equipment to be restored and remain in the park.

