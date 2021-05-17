Duggan to announce interim police chief to replace Chief Craig after June 1 retirement

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will announce an interim police chief to replace James Craig after his retirement on June 1.

The mayor's office says the board of police commissioners will conduct a search to identify a list of candidates.

The permanent replacement but also be confirmed by Detroit City Council.

A native Detroiter, Craig, 64, began his career as an officer with the Detroit Police Department, before leaving for the LAPD where he spent 28 years. Before returning to Detroit, Craig spent two years as police chief in Cincinnati.

Craig was appointed chief by Detroit's former emergency manager in 2013.

Some possibilities for his replacement include:

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren spent 21 years with Detroit police and was a deputy chief for the department before becoming the chief in Southfield.

Former Detroit Police Assistant Chief James White could also be interviewed. White took over day-to-day operations while Craig was out with COVID-19 last year. He's now leading the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.

Detroit Police First Assistant Chief Lashinda Stair. She's the first woman from DPD to ever be appointed the rank of first assistant chief of police.

Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones could also be a contender. He spent 25 years with the department.

Current Deputy Chief Todd Bettison could also be considered. He's been with the department for 25 years.

