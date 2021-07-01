Duggan to meet with President Biden on Saturday to discuss widespread flooding

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will meet with President Joe Biden in Traverse City Saturday to discuss the severity of last week’s flooding. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will also be in attendance.

Both will be advocating for Metro-Detroit and all surrounding areas.

According to Duggan, FEMA must visit the impacted areas before President Biden can approve for financial help. He says FEMA will be here next Thursday, July 8.

“This is record speed. Certainly much faster than what it was in 2014,” Duggan said.

In the meantime, Duggan is reminding residents to take pictures of all personal damage to be reimbursed.

He is also asking residents to continue to bring trash out to the side of the roads. Extra garbage patrols will be on duty until all damaged goods are disposed of.