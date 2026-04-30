Duke slated to face Gonzaga at LCA in 2027, Michigan at MSG in December

The Duke University men's basketball team will face off against Gonzaga in February at Little Caesars Arena, the program announced on Thursday afternoon.

The game tips off on Saturday, Feb. 20, and will be broadcast on Prime Video. Game time and ticket sales will be announced at a later date, the venue tells us.

This game is part of a multi-year agreement for Duke to broadcast games on Prime Video, the first multi-year college sports broadcasting deal since the streamer's inception. As part of that deal, Duke will also face the Connecticut Huskies at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (Wednesday, Nov. 25) and the Michigan Wolverines at Madison Square Garden in New York City (Monday, Dec. 21) as part of their 2026-27 nonconference schedule. The Blue Devils were one of just three teams to beat the Wolverines this past season before Michigan won the National Championship.

This comes just months before Detroit is set to host the NCAA Men's Final Four for the first time since 2009, when the games were played at Ford Field. The final four games are set to tip-off at Ford Field again in 2027.

Watch our recent coverage on Detroit hosting the Final Four in 2027

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