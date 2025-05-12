Dundee schools investigating alleged hazing involving high school wrestling team

Dundee Community Schools said it has paused all school-based wrestling activities amid an investigation into hazing within the team.

In a letter dated Friday, Dundee Superintendent Scott Leach said the investigation began last month after he received an anonymous complaint about alleged hazing involving wrestling team members.

According to the letter, the high school administration and the school resource officer began investigating. That investigatio included interviews with wrestlers, coaches and parents.

"During the investigation, it was brought to our attention that videotaped evidence existed of additional incidents of hazing, fights and even physical assaults by wrestling team members against other wrestling team members," Leach wrote in the letter.

He said the district has initiated a Title IX investigation that will be conducted by Thrun Law Firm. Leach also said the district will work closely with law enforcement as they conduct their own investigation.

In the letter, Leach said the district is encouraging anyone with information to contact them, and information can be shared anonymously using the form here, through OK2SAY by calling (855) 565-2729 or texting 652729 (OK2SAY). Tips can also be shared by emailing ok2say@mi.gov, online at ok2say.com and through the OK2SAY mobile app

"At Dundee Community Schools, we expect our student-athletes to adhere to the highest standards of conduct. This situation does not represent the vast majority of our outstanding student-athletes who compete with honor, grit and integrity," Leach said.

He also said they will be providing updates as they learn more information.

"Working together, I am confident we can emerge from this matter a stronger Viking community," Leach wrote.