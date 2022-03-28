Watch
'Dune' wins four Oscars as Academy Awards start off-camera

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
The team from "Dune" accept the award for best sound for "Dune" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 8:15 PM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 20:15:15-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic “Dune” has won four Academy Awards, even if the broadcast hasn’t begun yet.

The 94th Academy Awards got underway Sunday off-camera, with the first eight awards on the night being handed out at the Dolby Theatre before the start of the ABC telecast, beginning at 8 p.m. EDT.

For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what organizers hope will be a back-to-normal Oscars.

Except for all the stuff that’s changed. “The Queen of Basketball,” about the basketball great Lusia Harris, took best short documentary film.

