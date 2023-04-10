Dutch Girl Donuts building in Detroit for sale after 2021 closure

(WXYZ) — The building that was home to Dutch Girl Donuts in Northwest Detroit is up for sale, according to a Facebook post from the shop.

Located along Woodward Ave. just south of 7 Mile, Dutch Girl Donuts had been around since the late 1940s and moved to the current location in 1950.

They closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but had reopened in September 2020. However, they closed again in September 2021 due to a staffing shortage, and have not yet reopened.

Just a few weeks after they closed, Gene Timmer, the owner of the beloved donut shop, passed away from complications due to cancer. He was 75 years old.