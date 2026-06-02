Dutch Girl Donuts opening 2nd location for sneak peek on Friday for National Donut Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Dutch Girl Donuts is offering a sneak peek at its second location to celebrate National Donut Day on Friday, June 5.

According to owners, Dutch Girl will open its location at 2820 E. Grand Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for a first look at the new space, along with complimentary donuts.

Each customer will get two free donuts, while supplies last, and pre-packaged assorted dozen boxes will also be available for purchase for $20 each.

Earlier this year, owner Paddy Lynch, who also owns The Schvitz and Dakota Inn Rathseller, said he purchased the building on E. Grand Blvd. between Oakland Ave. and I-75. It was widely known as the name of Howrani Studios.

“This is a celebration of Detroit, tradition, and the incredible support our customers have shown us over the years,” Lynch said in a statement. “We couldn’t imagine a better day to show off the new space than National Donut Day.”

According to Lynch, the building will continue to house Ara Howrani and his family's photography business in the original space, but will also be the home of Dutch Girl Donuts' second location. Lynch said that Howrani was the person who introduced Lynch to The Schvitz.

