Dutch Girl Donuts opening 2nd location on Tuesday, Oct. 6

Dutch Girl Donuts will officially open its second location in Detroit on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Earlier this year, owner Paddy Lynch, who also owns The Schvitz and Dakota Inn Rathseller, said he purchased the building on E. Grand Blvd. between Oakland Ave. and I-75. It was widely known as the name of Howrani Studios.

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In June, it opened for one day on National Donut Day for a preview.

The new location will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will have donuts until they sell out, and coffee until 1 p.m. no matter what.

According to Lynch, the building will continue to house Ara Howrani and his family's photography business in the original space, but will also be the home of Dutch Girl Donuts' second location. Lynch said that Howrani was the person who introduced Lynch to The Schvitz.