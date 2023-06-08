Dutch Girl Donuts to reopen 'very soon' in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Dutch Girl Donuts in Northwest Detroit is reopening “very soon,” according to an announcement on its Facebook page.

The doughnut shop, which has been around since the 1940s, was up for sale earlier this year. The shop said Thursday that an offer has been accepted on the building.

Dutch Girl Donuts moved to its current location along Woodward Avenue just south of 7 Mile Road in 1950.

They closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but had reopened in September 2020. However, they closed again in September 2021 due to a staffing shortage.

Just a few weeks after they closed, Gene Timmer, the owner of the beloved doughnut shop, died from complications due to cancer. He was 75 years old.

The Facebook post said Jon Timmer, a third-generation doughnut maker, will make the family recipes. His grandfather John Timmer originally opened the shop.

Dutch Girl Donuts thanked the community for their support throughout the years.

“The tradition of Dutch Girl that we all love and miss will be alive and well,” the post said in part.

A reopening date has not yet been announced.

