Vintage market with 25 vendors coming to Fisher Building on July 26

More than two dozen vendors will fill up the Fisher Building this month for a vintage market.

The “Threads of Time: A Detroit Vintage Market," is put on by The Peacock Room, a Detroit-based shop with locations in Midtown Detroit and a flagship store inside the Fisher Building.

Organizers say the vintage market will be over the top and bring some of Detroit's most celebrated vintage sellers together.

“Our first market in the winter attracted thousands of passionate vintage collectors to the gorgeous Fisher Building, so that called for a splashier sequel.” said Rachel Lutz, founder of The Peacock Room. “We’ve doubled the number of vendors this time and added food, fun and pinup girls. This will be unlike any other vintage market in Metro Detroit.”

There will be a variety of vintage goods, including old glass, pottery, textiles, apparel, handbags, jewelry and more. Admission is free and the market will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 26.

