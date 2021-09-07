DWSD offers these tips to avoid basement and street flooding ahead of possible storms

METRO DETROIT, (WXYZ) — Heavy rainfall is expected to fall across Southeast Michigan Tuesday and the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) is reminding residents to do their part in reducing the chance of floods.

Below are some tips from the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department for residents and businesses.

Reduce flooding impact with these tips



Make sure valuables are stored several feet above basement floors.

Store valuable items in water-tight containers; and where possible move valuables to an upper floor prior to and during rain events.

Check your basement drain(s) to make sure they are not clogged and no items are over them in case they are needed if water enters your basement.

Clean your gutters and make sure there are no items blocking the downspouts; help your neighbors do the same, especially seniors and persons with disabilities.

Clear leaves, trash, and other debris from above and around the catch basins near your home or business.

Move cars parked over catch basins, and make sure no objects such as garbage and recycling bins are on top of the storm drain.

Stay clear of standing water in your basement or lower level of your home if the area includes electrical appliances, outlets, and a fuse box

If you experience a basement backup, be cautious, take photos and report any damage to DWSD within 45 days of the incident.

Residents can also report street flooding by using the “Improve Detroit” SeeClickFix mobile app for Apple and Android devices. Through Facebook messaging at www.facebook.com/DWSDDetroit, or by calling 313-267-8000.

DWSD has already scheduled extended work hours for its staff due to the forecast. Crews will monitor flood-prone areas and be ready to respond to flooding by cleaning the sewer system and basins, where necessary, and pump water from city streets in areas where it's not receding and causing a safety issue.

DWSD contractors are also on standby.