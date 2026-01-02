Dylan Larkin makes Team USA Olympic hockey team, while Alex DeBrincat misses out

(WXYZ) — Team USA announced the rosters for the men's and women's Olympic ice hockey teams, taking place next month.

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin made the team, but forward Alex DeBrincat was not named.

In 42 games this season, Larkin has 21 goals and 17 assists. DeBrincat has 21 goals and 20 assists.

This will be the first Olympics for Larkin. He's competed with Team USA at several IIHF World Championships and also last year at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

After the loss in the championship to Canada, Larin said, "I think we've had a tough time with USA Hockey getting guys to play in the World Championships. I think guys are at home watching this, and I hope they are wanting a piece of this."

The full men's roster for the Olympics includes:



Matt Boldy

Kyle DConnor

Jack Eichel

Jack Guentzel

Noah Hanifin

Connor Hellebuyck

Jack Hughes

Quinn Hughes

Seth Jones

Clayon Keller

Dylan Larkin

Auston Matthews

Charlie McAvoy

J.T. Miller

Brock Nelson

Jake Oettinger

Jaccob Slavin

Jeremy Swayman

Tage Thompson

Brady Tkachuk

Matthew Tkachuk

Vincent Trocheck

Zach Werenski

Jake Sanderson

Brock Faber

Two women from Michigan were also named to the U.S. Olympic women's hockey team, including Megan Keller from the Boston Fleet, who is from Farmington Hills, and Kirsten Simms, who is from Plymouth and plays at the University of Wisconsin.

