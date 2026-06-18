E-bike rider hit and killed by truck in Ferndale

(WXYZ) — Police in Ferndale are investigating a deadly crash where a person on an e-bike was hit and killed by a truck along Woodward Ave. on Thursday afternoon.

See the latest information in the video below

Person riding e-bike hit and killed by truck in Ferndale

Right now, we don't have many details, but the crash happened along Woodward Ave. near College St., near the former Tim Horton's.

7 News Detroit Reporter Tiarra Braddock is on scene, and we're told that a Road Commission for Oakland County truck was involved in some form.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating. We'll be sure to update this story as we learn more.