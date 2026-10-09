(WXYZ) — We’re heading into the new flu season, and cases are already being reported across Michigan, including here in metro Detroit.

Watch Dr. Nandi's latest in the video player below:

Early flu cases turn up in Wayne, Oakland, and Washtenaw counties as metro Detroit heads into flu season

The latest numbers show that influenza is picking up. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 390 influenza cases statewide during the week ending September 26. That’s up from 280 the week before.

We’re also seeing cases reported locally. The three top hot spots include Wayne County with 74 cases, Oakland County with 56, and Washtenaw County with 51.

Now, despite more cases showing up in our communities and emergency rooms, it’s still too early to know how severe this flu season will be. But it’s important to be aware that flu is circulating and to get vaccinated.

The CDC recommends that everyone six months and older get a flu vaccine every year, unless there’s a medical reason, like a severe allergy to a vaccine ingredient.

It’s especially important for people who are more likely to become seriously ill. That includes adults 65 and older, children under the age of two, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems or conditions such as heart disease, asthma, diabetes, and kidney or liver disorders.

If you do get sick, common flu symptoms include fever or chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, and fatigue. Some people can have vomiting and diarrhea, but that tends to be more common in kids.

As for urgent care, there are some symptoms you shouldn’t ignore. For adults, difficulty breathing, persistent chest pain or pressure, confusion, or severe dizziness are warning signs that need urgent medical attention. For children, look for fast or difficult breathing, bluish lips or face, the ribs pulling in with each breath, chest pain, or signs of dehydration, such as not urinating for eight hours. A very high fever that isn’t responding to medication is another warning sign.

Now, if you develop flu symptoms, contact your doctor, especially if you’re at high risk. There are antiviral medications that are most effective when started within the first couple of days.

So, please take the flu seriously and get vaccinated if you’re eligible. Getting vaccinated can do more than lower your own risk. It can help reduce the chance of severe illness and hospitalization, and it can help protect people around you who are more vulnerable.