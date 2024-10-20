DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Early in-person voting has started in Detroit.

According to the Michigan Secretary of State, 1,000 Detroit residents cast their ballots on the first day of early in-person voting.

“I feel good about the convenience and all the locations that they have out here in Detroit to be able to promote early voting,” said Taleeka Franklin of Detroit.

Taleeka Franklin just moved to Detroit from Atlanta.

She decided to vote early on Saturday.

“I didn’t want to wait until Election Day and suffer any long lines, and things of that sort, that may lead to some voter suppression so getting ahead of the game… is really important to me,” said Franklin.

If you want to vote early in person in Detroit, there are 14 different locations in the city where you can do so.

The locations are:



The early voting centers are open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm.

“It’s a privilege to have this opportunity to vote for who you want to kind of work for you so why not exercise that privilege,” said Maya Campbell.

For Detroit resident Maya Campbell, her family has made voting early a tradition during elections.

“My dad always advocated for us to use our vote for our voice and so that’s what I decided to do today,” said Campbell. “At the end of the day were all here just trying to live day to day so politically it can get tough but when you vote you’re just putting your message out there so go ahead and do it.

The last day to vote early in-person is November 3rd.

If you already have an absentee ballot filled out but haven’t turned it in yet, you can go to an early voting center and put it in the tabulator.

You can also put that absentee ballot in a drop box at the early voting location.

As for Taleeka Franklin, she says it doesn’t matter how you vote as long as you vote.

“Just get out and vote... we really can’t play with it when it comes to civil liberties whether you are a democrat or republican,” said Franklin.