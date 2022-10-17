Early voting registration is open for Detroit residents

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Early voting registration is open for the residents of Detroit!

Beginning October 17, Detroiters can go into the City Clerk's Office or another municipal office and sign up to vote early.

The office, located on Woodward Avenue is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Monday through Friday.

To vote in the midterm election, residents must be registered to vote at their current home address.

Registration is open from Monday Oct. 17 through 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 8, 2022.

A photo ID is not needed to register.

Starting October 25, residents hoping to register early must also bring in proof of residency.

List of Early Voting Locations:

Department of Elections (at Third)

2978 W. Grand Blvd., MI, 48202, US

Open today 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Clark Park (at Scotten & Vernor)

1130 Clark St., MI, 48209, US

Open today 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

City Clerk's Office (Coleman A. Young Municipal Center) (at Jefferson)

2 Woodward Ave. Ste. 200, MI, 48226, US

Open today 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Adams Butzel Recreation (at Meyers)

10500 Lyndon St., MI, 48238, US

Open today 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Butzel Family Center (at Van Dyke)

7737 Kercheval, MI, 48214, US

Open today 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

WCCCD Eastern Campus (at I-94)

5901 Conner St., MI, 48213, US

Open today 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Northwest Activity Center (at Curtis)

18100 Meyers Rd., MI, 48235, US

Open today 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Farwell Recreation Center (at Ryan Rd.)

2711 E. Outer Dr., MI, 48234, US

Open today 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Tindal Activity Center (at Meyers)

10301 W. 7 Mile Rd., MI, 48221, US

Open today 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Kemeny Recreation Center (at Schaefer)

2260 S. Fort St., MI, 48217, US

Open today 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

WCCCD Northwest (at Southfield Fwy.)

8200 Outer Dr. W, MI, 48219, US

Open today 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Heilmann Recreation Center (at E. State Fair)

19601 Crusade, MI, 48205, US

Open today 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Greater Grace Temple (at Shiawassee)

23500 W. 7 Mile Rd., MI, 48219, US

Open today 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

