Earth Day cleanups, jazz music and dancing happening in Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We're expecting warmer weather this weekend just in time to celebrate Earth Day. There are several cleanup events planned in metro Detroit communities including one at Belle Isle Park.

Families can also enjoy a free day at the Dossin Great Lakes Museum. Music will be heard in the area in honor of Jazz Appreciation Month.

Here's a list of seven things you can do in Detroit this weekend:

Friday



Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies

7:10 p.m. Comerica Park Tickets: mlb.com



Salsa Dance Party

8 p.m. The Peter D. and Julie F. Cummings Cube Tickets: dso.org



Saturday



Belle Isle Spring Cleanup

9:30 a.m. to noon Outside Belle Isle Aquarium Registration and volunteer waiver: belleisleconservancy.org

Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

12:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena Tickets: nhl.com

Detroit Tigers vs. Colorado Rockies

1:10 p.m. Comerica Park Tickets: mlb.com

Parsons Dance

3 p.m. Music Hall - Main Stage Tickets: musichall.org



Sunday

