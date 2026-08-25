(WXYZ) — The nearly year-and-a-half closure of eastbound I-696 between M-10 and I-75 in Oakland County is nearing its end, with MDOT's project manager saying the lanes are on track to reopen before the end of the year.

Watch Ali Hoxie's report below

Eastbound I-696 between M-10 and I-75 set to reopen before end of the year

The closure has created congestion on mile roads and service drives, shut down major ramps, and stretched morning commutes for drivers across metro Detroit.

For Ranen Yousuf, who commutes from her home in Sterling Heights to her job as a physical therapist in Farmington Hills, the impact has been significant.

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"It's supposed to be a what 25 minute drive, 30 minute drive — and it takes literally an hour," Yousuf said.

Deborah Townsend, who lives in Southfield, said the construction made visiting a loved one in the hospital more difficult.

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"He's in rehab now, so I just go there. So when I go see him it's just stressful, especially rush hour it's terrible," Townsend said.

But relief is on the way. Brian Travis, MDOT's project manager for the I-696 construction project, said the work is well along.

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"We are, I would say about 90 percent of the way paved out on the project," Travis said.

Ramp reopening

The first major milestone will be the reopening of the ramp from westbound I-696 to northbound and southbound I-75 — a ramp that has been closed for months after MDOT found more damage than expected.

"We hope to have that ramp open, or both of those ramps open, by the end of this month," Travis said.

If not by the end of August, Travis said the ramps are expected to open in early September.

Traffic shift

The next major change will be a traffic shift. Once MDOT finishes repaving the westbound side, westbound traffic — currently running in the eastbound lanes — will move back to its original side of the highway.

"Come around early October, we hope to put the westbound traffic back on that westbound pavement," Travis said.

Once that shift happens, crews will finish paving remaining ramps on the eastbound side of I-696 and the median, setting the stage for the eastbound lanes to reopen.

More construction ahead

Even after the eastbound lanes reopen, more work is planned on I-696 during the next construction season, including bridge and pavement work between I-75 and Dequindre.

"From about mid-April next year, through the I'll say fall, we will be down to two lanes each direction through that stretch," Travis said.

For now, drivers like Napoleon Lewis of Southfield are looking forward to the finish line.

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"Oh we will be glad, real glad that's opening up. It will be nice for everybody," Lewis said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

