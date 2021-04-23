Watch
Eastbound I-94 closed at Belleville Rd. while police investigate freeway shooting

Posted at 1:12 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 13:12:08-04

(WXYZ) — Eastbound I-94 near Belleville Rd. is closed while Michigan State Police investigate a freeway shooting that just happened.

Police say the shooting happened on I-94 near Haggerty Rd. The suspect shot at the victim, but the victim was not hit, only his vehicle.

Right now, police are searching for evidence on the highway. The motive for the shooting is not clear, and they haven't released suspect information.

We'll update this story when more information when we get it.

