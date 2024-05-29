Eastbound I-94 closes at Gratiot Avenue in Roseville after crash, oil spill

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastbound I-94 is closed at Gratiot Avenue in Roseville Tuesday evening after an oil spill on the freeway, the sheriff's office said.

Oil spilled on the freeway after a semitruck crashed into a wall, according to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

A hazmat team was called to the scene. The case is being handled by Michigan State Police, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities have not yet said if anyone was hurt.

Officials said there is no estimate on when the freeway will reopen. 7 News Detroit will provide more information as we learn more.