(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say eastbound M-14 after Gotfredson on the freeway is closed for clean up because a semi truck carrying milk was overturned Saturday afternoon.

First responders on the scene say two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries following the truck's overturn.

Those driving on the highway are being rerouted to exit at Godfredson. It is currently unclear how long the freeway will be closed.