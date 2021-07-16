Eastbound M-14 reopens at I-275 in Plymouth Township after possible freeway shooting

(WXYZ) — Eastbound M-14 is now open at I-275 in Plymouth Township.

The freeway was previously closed while police investigated a shooting.

Police say the shooting took place right before the northbound I-275 ramp. The caller and suspect were reportedly involved in a road rage incident when the suspect fired one round into the bottom of the driver's side door.

The suspect, in a brown passenger car, continued eastbound and the victim stopped immediately. Police say anyone with information is asked to call 734-287-5000.

This is the latest in a string of freeway shootings across metro Detroit this year.