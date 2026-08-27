Eastern Market After Dark returns for annual event on Thursday, Sept. 17

(WXYZ) — Eastern Market After Dark is returning in September as part of Detroit Month of Design.

One night every year, Eastern Market — which is usually only open to vendors during the morning after afternoon — stays open late.

This year, the annual event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 17 . There will be 125 artists and designers on hand showcasing their work, and last year drew more than 33,000 attendees.

"It's a celebration of Detroit's creative community, hosted in partnership with the place that has anchored Detroit's makers and merchants for over 130 years," the website reads.

More information will be released in the coming weeks but you can also learn more at the website.