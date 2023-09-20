Eastern Market After Dark returns this Thursday night

Watch Now
Posted at 8:52 AM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 08:52:13-04

(WXYZ) — As part of Detroit Month of Design, Eastern Market After Dark is returning once again this week, one of the signature events of the month.

Normally open during the day and on the weekend, people will be able to take in Eastern Market at night with a variety of events happening.

It starts at 6 p.m. and runs through 11 p.m., and showcases different artists, businesses and musicians. There will be open-studio galleries, retailers, bars and more.

For more information, visit the Design Core website.

