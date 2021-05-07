Eastern Market Brewing Co. expanding to former ROAK facility in Royal Oak

(WXYZ) — Eastern Market Brewing Co. is expanding once again, this time to Royal Oak into the former ROAK facility just off of Main St.

It comes more than a year after the brewery opened Ferndale Project, in the former Axle Brewing Co. space, right before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Since the pandemic, the company launched several new businesses, including Peddler home delivery service. ROAK, which has a 17,000 square-foot warehouse and a 30-barrel brewhouse, will serve as the new permanent home for Peddler.

"The acquisition of the space allows us to do the things we want to do—expand Peddler; relaunch our Detroit-style pizza with a new identity; and expand Dooped Donuts — but it also allows us to do things we hadn’t planned for but are excited about," a post on Instagram said.

According to EMBC, the 30-barrel brewhouse will help them increase their distribution footprints, meaning you'll start seeing their beers in more stores.

"We’re still building the concept for Royal Oak, but I’ll give you a hint: it might involve barrel-aging," the post reads.

According to the brewery, the taproom could be open by the end of the year in a best-case scenario.