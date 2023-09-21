Eastern Market Brewing Co. opening self-serve tap room at former Founders Detroit site

Eastern Market Brewing Co. is continuing to expand, with plans to open a self-serve beer and Detroit-style pizza restaurant in the former Founders Brewing location in Detroit.

It will be called Elephant & Co. and will include dozens of self-serve taps, Detroit-style pizza, and will be open throughout the day serving coffee roasted on site as part of their vegan donut venture Dooped Donuts. Dooped opened its first location at 1555 Broadway in Downtown Detroit.

“Six years ago today, we poured our very first beer at Eastern Market After Dark. We’ve come a long way, and this location will be a representation of everything we’ve learned. The name ‘Elephant & Co.’ is an ode to where it all started, with our elephant logo in Eastern Market, while ‘& Co.’ represents our many other brands. Charlotte Street will be a showcase for our beer, as well as our offerings beyond beer,” Dayne Bartscht, the managing partner of Eastern Market Brewing Co., said in a statement.

The brewery has continued to expand since opening six years ago, creating Ferndale Project in the former Axle Brewing Co. space in Ferndale and opening up a self-serve beer location called Lincoln Tap in the former ROAK Brewery in Royal Oak. Plans are in the words to rebrand that location as Elephant & Co. and start testing concepts there including Detroit-style pizza and barrel-aged beers.

According to the brewery, Elephant & Co. will open in 2024, but the brewery will activate the space while they wait, including an event on Friday, Oct. 27 to raise money for community-based charities in Detroit.

This is the latest venture for EMBC, who self-distributes its beer directly to retailers throughout the state, and also lobbied to change the state's law and increase the self-distribution limit.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the brewery tested a beer and pizza delivery concept at Ferndale Project, and said they have considered re-launching it ever since.

According to EMBC, the Charlotte St. location will be the flagship location for Elephant & Co., but the bigger vision is to open more locations throughout the state and create a hub-and-spoke network to coninue growing.

“Midtown Inc. and Invest Detroit's commitment to the revitalization of Detroit is impressive and we are fortunate for the opportunity to partner with them. Our team is made up of awesome humans who are deeply passionate about the products they craft, the experiences they curate, and the communities they reside in,” said Pauline Knighton-Prueter, VP of Sales & Marketing. “We look forward to delivering meaningful connections and contributing positively to Midtown’s vibrant community.”

