Eastern Market CEO Dan Carmody hospitalized, wife dies following Friday crash

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Eastern Market Board of Directors (EMBD) confirmed Saturday its CEO Dan Carmody and his wife Vivian were hit by a car Friday evening while walking in Downtown Detroit. While Dan was injured in the crash and is currently listed in stable condition, his wife Vivian, died from her injuries.

“Eastern Market Partnership is saddened to announce that CEO Dan Carmody and his wife, Vivian were struck by a car Friday night while walking to dinner on St. Aubin and Lafayette. The couple were brought to Receiving Hospital where Carmody is being treated for injuries. He is in stable condition and expected to recover. Sadly, Vivian did not survive her injuries,” astern Market Board of Directors said in a press release Saturday.

Due to the quick response of the Detroit Police Department, a suspect is currently in custody.

Carmody, EMBD said, is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing surgery today.

“In the interim, current President Katy Trudeau will act as CEO while Carmody recuperates from his injuries with the support of the Eastern Market Board of Directors and Board President, Cindy Pasky,” said EMBD.

“The Eastern Market family is deeply sorry for the Carmody family and will give our full support to Dan and his family through this incredibly sad and difficult time,” Eastern Market Board president Katy Trudeau said.

Since 2007, Carmody has served as CEO of the Eastern Market Partnership. Through his work, the 127-year-old market remains once of the most popular farmers markets in the nation.

