Eastern Market Flower Day 2026: Everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — Flower Day is returning to Eastern Market on Sunday, May 17, with people around metro Detroit planning to get started on their gardens and flowerbeds.

The annual event draws tens of thousands of people to Eastern Market. The 60-year tradition will bring over 150 flower vendors, plus live music, food and more.

Here's everything you need to know.

Where does it take place?

The event takes place all around Eastern Market, with flower vendors in every shed, as well as on side streets in Eastern Market.

How much does it cost?

The event is free for everyone.

When does it start?

People are encouraged to get there early. The event starts at 7 a.m. but people get there even earlier.

Where to park?

Parking will be at a premium for the event, so be prepared to walk. You can view the parking map for Eastern Market here.

The City of Detroit does enforce parking violations on Sundays, but parking at meters will be free.

Can you get flowers on other days?

Yes! There will be Tuesday Flower Markets on May 5, 12, 19 and 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in sheds 5 & 6. Additionally, there will be flower vendors in Shed 6 every day in May from sunrise to sunset.

