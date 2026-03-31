Eastern Market Flower Day returns on May 17, plus 4 Flower Tuesdays

(WXYZ) — The annual Eastern Market Flower Day is set to return on Sunday, May 17, bringing tens of thousands of people to the Detroit neighborhood for an annual spring event.

According to Eastern Market, Flower Day will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature Metro Detroit Flower Growers Association vendors from all over the Midwest.

Also, people attending can expect food trucks, music and more.

For those who want to avoid the larger crowd, the market will have four Flower Tuesdays. Those will be on May 5, 12, 19 and 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Sheds 5 & 6.

Those markets will have flower selections from Eastern Market growers, plus smaller crowds and easier parking.

Every Sunday from Mother's Day until Father's Day, flower vendors will be in Shed 6 from sunrise to sunset, and flowers will also be available for purchase at all weekly Saturday markets through flower season.