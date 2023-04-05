Eastern Market Flower Day returns on May 21 this year

(WXYZ) — Eastern Market Flower Day is returning once again this May.

According to Eastern Market, Flower Day will take place Sunday, May 21. It's the second full-scale Flower Day since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event draws thousands of people to Eastern Market to purchase flowers.

For those who don't want to deal with the large crowds, Eastern Market is also planning to have five Flower Season Tuesday Markets on May 2, 9, 16, 23, & 30 from 9 am - 3 pm at Sheds 5 & 6.

The Tuesday Markets will have flower selections from Eastern Market growers, smaller crowds, and easier parking," Eastern Market said.

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.