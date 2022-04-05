Eastern Market Flower Day returns with full-scale event on May 15

(WXYZ) — Eastern Market Flower Day is returning with the full event planned for the first time in several years.

According to Eastern Market, Flower Day will take place Sunday, May 15. It's the first full-scale Flower Day since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event draws thousands of people to Eastern Market to purchase flowers.

For those who don't want to deal with the large crowds, Eastern Market is also planning to have five Flower Season Tuesday Markets on May 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31.

"The Tuesday Markets will have flower selections from Eastern Market growers, smaller crowds, and easier parking. Flowers will also be available for purchase in-person at our weekly Saturday Markets throughout flower season," Eastern Market said.

This year, there will be no online sales.

